True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case,Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Playtime 6H Mini Headphones IPX5 Waterproof in-Ear Built-in Mic Earphones,Deep Bass Headset for Sports

♬【HD STEREO SOUND 】 The earbuds equipped with bluetooth 5.0 signal channel, combined with Pioneering active noise cancelling chipset which produces a wider range of stereo sound, deliver jaw-dropping clarity with rich well balanced bass.

♬【 Touchable】-Double-click the mini bluetooth earbuds to adjust the order of the songs. Answer the call once single click,press and hold for 2 seconds to release the call. When standby,,you can talk with siri after press bluetooth earbuds with mic for 2 seconds.

♬【Fast Auto Pairing】The TWS Bluetooth Headphones are equipped with one-step pairing technology. The Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds enters to auto-pairing mode when taken out of the charging case. In a matter of seconds, you are in your euphonic music world and have a private space of your own.

♬【Stylish&Lasting Battery Power】 Pure White look with great polish and perfectly rounded edges,bluetooth earbuds with charging case both classic and stylish. Magnetic cap and Zinc alloy hinge both enhance your user experience and its longevity. Power Batteries are installed in each earphone and their charging case, provide up to 2.5 hours of music and 15 hours total play time.