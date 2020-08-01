True Wireless Earbuds, Willful T1 Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless Earphones Headphones HD Stereo Sound Clear Call 20H Playtime Earbuds with Microphone Charging Case Compatible iPhone Samsung Android Black



Stereo Sound and Comfortable Wearing

Willful T1 wireless earbuds adopts the latest bluetooth 5.0 technology and supports HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP,which enable you to enjoy the HD stereo sound and clear phone call more stable.T1 is very light and ergonomic,you can wear it for hours in comfort

Wide Compatibility and One Step Pairing

This bluetooth earbuds can work with most bluetooth enabled devices,like cellphone,tablet and pc. Pairing is easy,just take willful T1 out of the charging case,they will enter the pairing mode automatically,turn on the bluetooth in your device,search and click “T1” to complete pairing

Work Together or Independently

Willful T1 earbuds can work with 2 different devices independently for music enjoying and phone calls handling,which enable 2 people to use this earbuds separately if needed

One Button Controls All

By pressing the button on the earbuds,you can easily control the music and phone calls,very practical when it is not convenient for you to reach your cellphone or pc

Long Battery Life

Willful T1 wireless earphones can offer 5-6 hours playtime with a single full charge and extra 15 hours supported by the mini charging case,enable you to enjoy the music all day.

Portable True Wireless Earbuds

Willful T1 has compact design for carrying and storage, you can easily reach it anytime and anywhere by putting it in your pocket or bag

Here are some Functions & FAQ to help you use T1 correctly and easily

The basic functions of T1 multi-function button

Left earbud:

Press once: Play/Pause Answer/Hang-up

Press twice: Play previous song (Refuse to answer the call)

Press three times: volume down

Right earbud:

Press once: Play/Pause Answer/Hang-up

Press twice: Play next song (Refuse to answer the call)

Press three times: volume up

Q: How to delete the pairing records?

Press and hold the multi-function button for 10 seconds when T1 is off. When the pink indicator on the earbud flashes once, the pairing records are successfully deleted, after which T1 will not be reconnected to the device that it has been previously connected. Try deleting the pairing records in case of any fault in connecting T1.

Q: How to connect both earbuds of T1 correctly?

1: Take both earbuds at the same time from the charging case, wait for about 10 seconds to make the left and right earbuds connected with each other. The LED indicator on the left earbud will flash in red and blue alternately, the right earbud will flash in blue every 10 seconds, after which the Bluetooth pairing is started. ( No need to press the button).

2: Enable the Bluetooth on your device. Normally, only one T1(left earbud) can be found in the Bluetooth list. Find and click T1 to connect it. After it is successful connected, the indicator will flash blue and flash slowly. Then both earbuds can issue sound.

Q: After the earbud changes to single-earbud mode, how to switch to stereo mode(dual-earbuds mode) ?

1: Delete all the Bluetooth names of ‘T1’ on your phone.

2:Deleting both earbuds pairing records: Turn off both earbuds first, then press and hold the MFB(multi-function button) of both earbuds about 10 seconds till Pink indicator of each earbud flashes once, then put both earbuds back to the mini charging case and make sure the red charging light is on.

3: Take both earbuds at the same time from the charging case, wait for about 10 seconds to make the left and right earbuds connected with each other. Then open your phone Bluetooth list and select the device named ‘T1’. (When T1 enter into Stereo Mode (dual-earbuds mode), you can only see one ‘T1’ on your phone Bluetooth list.)

