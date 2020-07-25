True Wireless Earbuds TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 Smart AI Noise Reduction Technology for Clear Calls, Single/Twin Mode, 30H Playtime, USB Type C, IPX8 Waterproof, with Charging Case, Silver Black

Price:
$49.99 - $39.99
(as of Jul 25,2020 08:55:32 UTC – Details)
TaoTronics – Technology Enhances Life TaoTronics, a flagship brand under the Sunvalley group, is dedicated to providing superior-quality, reasonably priced electronic products that improve the lives of our customers. We strive to develop, innovate and focus on utilizing the latest technology with easy-to-use devices.
Technical Specifications:
Audio Codec: SBC, AAC
Playtime: 8hrs, up to 40hrs total with charging case
Waterproof: IPX8
Bluetooth Version: 5.0
Bluetooth Range: up to 20m/66ft
What’s in the Box:
1 x TaoTronics True Wireless Stereo Earbuds
6 x Ear Tips
4 x Ear Hooks
1 x Charging Case
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x User Guide
1 x Quick Start Guide
Note: Touch Control Area on earbuds is the part with the TaoTronics Logo.
Hi-Fi Stereo Sound Quality: It offers incredibly clear sound quality and Powerful Bass Performance with 6mm PEEK+PU Speaker Driver.You can enjoy the amazing music feast while traveling, working, excising etc.
30Hr Extra-Long Playtime: Bluetooth earphones stream Hi-Fi stereo sound consistently for up to 8hrs on a single full charge and 22 extra hours in the compact charging case which powered by USB-C.
Strong Connection: Wireless earbuds’ built-in premium chipset combines the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology with advanced LDS antenna for a fast & stable signal transmission with a broader Bluetooth range up to 20m/66ft
User-Friendly Design: Unique role switching tech enables each earbud to connect independently to your device for added convenience; ergonomic design maximizes comfort, fit & stability for all-day wearing