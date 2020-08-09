True Wireless Earbuds – PLESON IPX6 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earphones with Mic Charging Case 35H Playtime in-Ear Hi-Fi Stereo Sound TWS Headphones Sport Headsets for Workout/Running/Travel



Price: $20.99

(as of Aug 09,2020 13:01:19 UTC – Details)

Product Description

PLESON BLUETOOTH 5.0 WIRELESS EARBUDS



NEWEST BLUETOOTH 5.0 TECHNOLOGY

PLESON Wireless Earbuds adopt the LATEST ADVANCED BLUETOOTH 5.0 TECHNOLOGY, supporting HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. Work widely with most kinds of Bluetooth devices: Android / iOS / Windows system, IPods, Ipads and Tablet.

RAPID ONE STEP BLUETOOTH PARING

Auto Power On and Pairing with Phone.

You don’t need any skills to use Bluetooth true wireless earbud:

STEP 1 – open the charging case.

STEP 2 – turn on the Bluetooth of your phone and choose T12.

Please enjoy the wonderful experience.

ONE BUTTON CONTROL CONVENIENT!

How to Use Multifunction Button?

Previous / NEXT Song: Long press L / R Multifuction Button 2s

Play / Pause: Short press Multifuction Button

Pick up / Hang up phone call: Short press Multifuction Button

Decline Incoming call: Long press Multifuction Button 2s

Activate / Disable VOICE ASSITANT(Siri): Double-press the Multifunction Button

ACTIVATE VOICE ASSITANT(Siri)

INDIVIDUAL USE FOR SHARING

LIGHTWEIGHT & PORTABLE

WATERPROOF TRUE WIRELESS HI-FI STEREO – Built-in 13mm large size speaker drivers, PLESON wireless earphones provide you rich, great Hi-Fi music and clear microphone phone calls no matter where you are. Truly wireless earphones automatic system gives you a hassle-free experience. Take the earbuds out of the charging case, they will be powered on and paired automatically. Easy and convenience! IPX6 waterproof earbuds releases the anxiety of raining, sweating

30 HOURS PLAYTIME & COMFORTABLE WEARING – Bluetooth earphones get 5-6 hour’s playtime from a single charge (only 1 hour charge time) and 30 extra hours in the mini portable charging case. Wireless bluetooth earbuds are lightweight and the ergonomic design provides a comfortable fit, reducing pressure of ears, you won’t feel uncomfortable even if you wear it long time. Also fits firmly in your kid’s ear whilst comfortable. Compact size makes it so easy to fit in your pocket or handbag.

ONE BUTTON CONTROL – The wireless headphones are designed with one-button control. A multifunctional control button, simple and easy to control. You can freely switch songs, answer/reject a call. Also you can easyily call your voice assitant like Siri while you are not convenient to use your phone. Perfect for hands-free phone calling, driving, sport, working or listening to music that provides the best stereo call & audio quality and clarity.

RIGHT OR LEFT EAR? WORK PERFECTLY- PLESON bluetooth headsets have no master-slave restrictions, they can work individually. Easy to switch between Single Ear Mode and Binaural Mode if you share the earbuds with family, friends and lovers. Detailed device models please refer to the picture or contact us directly, we can help you immediately. Our professional customer service team is here for you.