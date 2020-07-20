True Wireless Earbuds, Mpow X3 in-Ear Bluetooth Earphone, Active Noise Cancellation, Touch Sensor，4 Mics for Calls, 27 Hrs w/Type-C Charging Case, Waterproof IPX7, TWS Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0, Black



ANC is only valid in twin mode; ANC is different from noise cancelling technology for phone calls, ANC is designed for cancelling some harmful low frequency environmental noises such as traffic noise. What’s in the Box: 1 x Mpow X3 Earbuds 3 x Normal Ear Tips 3 x Extra Soft Ear Tips 1 x Charging Case 1 x USB-C Charging Cable 1 x User Guide 1 x Quick Start Guide

SMART TOUCH CONTROL & 4 MIC FOR CALLS: With just finger touch, you can control music, volume, calls, ANC function and voice assistant. The hollow-designed touch sensor area can better prevent accident touch when you pick them up. Mpow X3 Version 2.0 adopts the 4 microphones tech to ensure the clear voice hear and be heard and to improve the call experience. No more worries about talks no matter where you are.

SPECIALLY TUNNED EQ WITH PUNCHY BASS: Adopted 10mm fiber driver with ultra-thin elastic diaphragm, which is agile for precise oscillation and expand bandwidth, X3 wireless earbuds, provides authentic sound with deep bass and delicate crisp treble at any volume. Note: Choosing your fit size of soft silicone earplug can improve the noise isolation and keep purer bass.

FANTASTIC 27H PLAYTIME & TYPE-C: Mpow Bluetooth earbuds offer 7 hrs of music playtime/call, 20 hrs extra with charging case, 180 hrs of standby time. When you are not listening, place them in the case to recover automatically for the next round. The charging box & charging cable are all Type-C interfaces for wide compatibility. Plus, the battery power directly displayed on your phone. Charging box: 0.16 x 0.17 x 0.11 ft

IPX7 & NON-SLIP DESIGN IDEAL FOR WORKOUTS: Its soft airtight buds & IPX7 waterproof feature make Mpow X3 the ideal wireless earbuds for intense workouts and sweating running. After thousands of tests, we have designed 3 sizes of snug-fitting silicone ear gels that can satisfy different people’s ears! Mpow X3 wireless earbuds won’t fall until you take them off.

Included components: User Munual x1

Connector type: USB Type C