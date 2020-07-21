True Wireless Earbuds, EarFun Air Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case, Built-in 4 Mic, USB-C Quick Charge, Hi-Fi Deep Bass in-Ear Headphones, 35H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof



Better Sound, Better Life

EarFun is dedicated to creating next-generation wireless audio experiences with superior-quality audio products that improve the lives of our customers.

Our team has dedicated the past year to every aspect of the product’s design and performance, from design to delivery, to ensure a great end-to-end experience for our customers who expect the best.

With Two CES 2020 Innovation Award Honorees, EarFun is the most awarded new audio brand.

CES 2020 Innovation Award + 2020 iF Design Award



Award-winning True Wireless Earbuds

1. Single earbuds can be independently paired.

2. Volume Control with Intuitive Touch Controls.

3. Enhanced 4-microphone setup for crystal clear calls.

4. In-ear Capacitive Detection Technology.

5. 1.5-hour charge time provides 35-hours of total battery life.

Package Contents

EarFun Air wireless bluetooth earbuds

Wireless charging case

4 sizes of silicone ear tips (M size ear tips are equipped on the earbuds)

USB-C charging cable

User manual

18-month after-sales cards

4-Mic Noise-Canceling Call Technology

The enhanced 4-microphone call technology can filter out 80% of disruptive noises during a call.

You can expect an excellent phone call experience with more transparent voice quality, and with the option to take calls using a single earbud.

IPX7 Sweatproof & Waterproof

Protected by our Innovative SweatShield Technology that hermetically seals the internal circuits, EarFun Air Bluetooth earbuds will keep every single drop of sweat on the outside.

Perfect for sports and physical activities inside the gym or outdoors.

Snappy USB-C and Wireless Charging

The carrying case can be charged via USB-C cable or with a Qi wireless charger. 1.5-hour quick charging with USB-C cable offers a total of 35-hours of uninterrupted playtime.

Using a wireless charger takes 3.5 hours to reach full charge.

Fingertip Volume Control

Control your music, calls and voice assistant simply through intuitive touchpad technology built into both wireless earbuds.

Now turning up/down the volume with a convenient single tap on the right/left earbud can free yourself from reaching for your smartphone.

Find Your Best Fit

EarFun Air Bluetooth earbuds fits flawlessly and securely in the human ears based on the upgraded 3D-printed tank of massive ear models, 4 sizes of ear tips option help you find the best fit.

Fearless of the fallouts and cross your boundaries.

In-Ear Detection Technology

Remove a single earbud from your ear and the music automatically pauses on both sides. Put it back in and the music continues.

Note: This responsive feature works best when the wireless earbud is correctly worn, or functionality may be affected.

