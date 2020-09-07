True Wireless Earbuds Dynamic Bass Indigo Blue O7 by MIFO, Qualcomm APT-X TWS CVC Noise Cancelling Headphones with Charging Case, Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Sport Earphones for Running, One-Step Pairing



Price: $149.99

(as of Sep 07,2020 18:47:10 UTC – Details)

Product Description

mifo O7 true bluetooth earbuds use Qualcomm chip with dynamic bass speaker, it offers a truly natural, deep bass sound.

mifo O7 is a CVC8.0 noise cancelling earbuds with mono/dual mode.

mifo O7 is a bluetooth 5.0 IP67 earbuds with smart touch control.

Note: Remember, when you get the earbuds, you have to tear off the transparent film covered on magnetic touch point of the case before charging.

Pairing Operation



When you take two TWS wireless earbuds together out of the charging case, they will automatically pair, then you can search for Bluetooth device and select either mifo_O7R or mifo_O7L.

Once connected successfully, The phone will pop up a window,you may also select and connect to other earbud.This will ensure ease of use later should you wish to use single earbud.(For compatibility reasons when using an IOS device,the pairing name will show as “Headset”)

The first pairing needs to be correctly paired according to the pairing instructions, when the true bluetooth earbuds enter the binaural mode, you can turn off one of the earbuds at will, the earbuds will not be disconnected, you can continue to use them.

More Features



mifo O7 Dynamic Bass Speaker-Truly wireless earbuds for total freedom of movement, packed full of technology that makes music sound clear and powerful bass.

MIFO O7 bluetooth earphones adopt dual microphone call noise reduction technology.

CVC8.0 technology, The other party can clearly hear your voice during a call.

We have 7 pairs of eartips in different sizes in the box. You can choose the eartips that suit you.

mifo O7 is a IP67 dustproof and waterproof wireless earbuds,sweating during exercise does not affect earbud use.

Note: The charging case is not waterproof.

mifo O7 wireless sport earbuds perfect for running, cycling, skiing, traveling, yoga, gym exercises or other sports.You can enjoy it in sports.

Lots of ear shape data collection, thousands of real people’s test, the radian adjustment precise to 0.05MM, the persistence in pursuit of perfectness. Ergonomic design makes you feel comfortable when you wear it for a long time.

Key Guidance



WHAT YOU GET:

Mifo O7 Wireless earbuds*2;

350mAh Charging Case*1;

TYPE C- USB Charging cable*1;

Mifo O7 User Manual*1;

Couples Silicone Ear Tips*7

SPECIFICATION

Wireless type: Bluetooth 5.0

Charging case capacity: 350mAH

Earbuds battery capacity: 40mAH

Weight of earbuds(single earbud):4.5g

Input:5V=1A

Charger case:3.7V/350mAH

ATTENTION

If bluetooth 5.0 earphones can’t pair,first delete the pairing history in your phone,then take out the earbuds from the charging case, put them back in the charging case,click the earbuds 5 times in a row. till you see the white light flash five times,after take out the earbuds ,pair with phone.

