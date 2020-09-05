True Wireless Earbuds, Cystereo Fusion Bluetooth Earbuds, Graphene Driver, Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.0, Enhanced bass, IPX7 Waterproof, Touch Control, CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction, Charging Case, Sport (Black)



Qualcomm apt-X

Qualcomm apt-X technology preserves the highest possible quality sound that you don’t miss a beat.

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 provides a stable connection for non-stop high-quality wireless streaming.

Up to 26 hours Playtime

You can get 6 hours playtime per charge and extra 26 hours with charging case. 10 minutes quick charge can provide 2 hours playtime.

Excellent Call Quality

Built-in microphones with cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology allow you to make loud and clear phone calls even in noisy environment.

Feel the Beat of Your Passions

With the built-in 6 mm graphene drivers, you’ll experience a rich, clear, expansive sound and powerful sonic punch by enhanced bass expertly tuned.

IPX7 Waterproof

IPX7 waterproof technology protects FUSION against sweat, accident splashes and light rain.

FAQ：

How to pair the earbuds on first use?

First, take the earbuds out from the charging case, and turn on the Bluetooth of your phone or other devices. Second, connect to FUSION_L or FUSION_R. Then, a pairing request for the other earbud will pop up, and please also pair it. After that, you can use single or both earbuds per your need.

How to reset the earbuds?

Place the two earbuds into the charging case, then simultaneously touch and hold the touchpad of both earbuds for 5s until the red light turns blue which means reset successfully. After resetting, the blue light will flash 10s to clear the data.

How far can my earbuds be away from the device without disconnected?

According to laboratory data, the earbuds can stay connected with device in 10 meters without obstacle.

What should I do if there is a connection error or no sound in one side?

This may happen due to the earbuds connected with too many devices. You may put the earbuds in the charging case and wait until the light on both earbuds turns red, then try to reconnect.

What is the product ensurance?

Fusion earbuds enjoy a 12-month product ensurance and a life-time technical support.

[Graphene Drivers & Enhanced Bass] A tiny-yet-powerful 6mm graphene drivers inside the wireless earbuds to deliver rich, clear, expansive sound. And powerful sonic punch by enhanced bass expertly tuned.

[One-Step Pairing & Fingertips Control] Open the Charging case and connect Bluetooth “Fusion_L/R”. The earbuds will automatically reconnect to the previous device next time.

[26-Hour Play Time] A single charge can give up to 6 hours of playtime, 26 hours with charging case, while 10 minutes short charge can provide 2 hours playtime.

[Crystal Clear call & Mono/Stereo Mode] With the cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology, your sound will be loud and clear in the other side. And you can remove left/right earbud from the charging case to automatically enter mono mode or remove both for stereo mode.