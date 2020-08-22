True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones CRSCN Sweatproof Sport Earphone with Earhook Charging Case Built-in Mic in-Ear Earbuds 40H Playtime HD Stereo Sound Headset for Running (Black&Silver)



Wireless earbuds reduce the background noise, you could enjoy your music whatever happening around you.

Buttons on the earphones

– Power button

Press for 4 seconds: Turn on/off

Press for 2 seconds: Reject in coming call or hold the phone

Click once: Answer the incoming call (the earphones will read the phone number)， Interrupt or hang up phone， Play/Pause music

Click twice: Recall the last phone

– ‘+/-’ buttons

Long press : Increase or decrease the volume

Click once: Switch to the next song (click “-“)

Switch to the previous song (click “+”)

Click the ‘+ ‘button twice: Start Siri

Buttons on the charge station

Click once the blue light start charge the earphones, click again blue light off stop charge

Advanced Bluetooth 5.0

Faster, stronger and more stable connection let you enjoy the fun of wireless. Support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, provides in-call stereo sound. Almost imperceptible latency let you enjoy music and games.

Sweatproof

Resistant to sweat perfect for sports, jogging, gym exercise, watching TV, or sleep.

Comfortable Wearing

Use the ergonomically designed with gel-flexible silicone earcaps to ensure your in-ear headphones fit comfortably to the ears.With special ear hooks design holds steady in ears, come with various sizes earpieces so you can get the perfect fit for you.

Charge on the go

Come with 500mAh charging station, conveniently charge the earphones anytime and anywhere.

Universal Compatibility

No matter your device is IOS, Android, smartphones, laptop, the wireless earbuds can work with all bluetooth enabled devices.

Multi Work Modes

Stereo mode: to enjoy premium HD stereo sound and call whenever you want.

Share mode: the earbuds with no wire between bring you nothing but convenience and enjoyment sharing with your lover/family/friend, to share the same music or movie with her/him.

Mono mode: each of the twins earbuds support working with 2 devices separately in mono mode, can enjoy the longer playtime.

How to Use Separately ?

– Pls note that the two blue-tooth earphones must be at least 8 to 10 meters apart before connect them to your two different devices.

– After the connection is successful, even if the two earphones are close together, they will not interfere with each other.

– One earphone becomes two. You and your family or friends can enjoy your own favorite music together.

How to Get Back to Stereo Mode ?

– Clear pairing record between the earbuds and all your devices.

– Take out both earbuds and turn them off.

– Turn both earbuds on to have them connect to each other at first, then find the “Q9” on your device and click it to get connect.

Package Content:

1 x CRSCN Wireless earbuds

3 x pairs Ear Tips (S, M, L)

1 x Charging Case

2 x USB Charging Cable(Adapter not included)

1 x User Manual

【Truly Wireless HD Stereo Bass Sound earphones】 TWS Stereo earphones With richer bass and 15mm dynamic drivers, CRSCN Bluetooth earphones also with high sensitivity microphones provides the perfect HD stereo sound (deep bass & crystal clear treble) and bass sound effect .The truly wireless earphones offer you high quality music and calls at everywhere.

【Volume Control In Ear Headphone】Get full control over your music (Play/Pause) and manage incoming calls (answer/end/reject) , also you can adjust the volume and change songs/activate Siri with buttons(+/-) on the sport headphones. Enjoy music time and talk time hands free at anytime.

【40 Hours Playtime】The wireless sport earbuds Built in 80 mAh batteries offer 7-8 hours of superior audio performance / talk time after fully battery charge. With 500mAh charging station can charge the earphones at least 5 times, ensuring long enough playtime for daily use. There are two different USB charging cable include, you can directly charge the two earphones by the special designed cable or charge with the charging station by the normal one.

【Bluetooth V5.0 in Ear earphones】 CRSCN wireless headphones adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Bluetooth range up to 30ft in the open space. A 360 degree antenna along with the Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology enable the connectivity more fast and more stable signal and ensure bluetooth headphone stays seamlessly connected to your device.