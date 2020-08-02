True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, aptX Lossless CVC Dual Mic Noise Cancelling Clear Voice Call in-Ear Headset IPX7 Waterproof 40H Wireless Charging Case Sports Earphones (Black)



Price: $49.99

(as of Aug 02,2020 12:56:16 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Geekee G650 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with aptX Codec

Incredible Sound Quality

Premium acoustic components that produce incredible sound quality with deep bass and clear treble.

Improved connectivity

Never worry about walking away or losing your connection again.

Stereo & Mono mode

Dual earbuds to create stereo sound to block ambient sound

Right earbud to stay alert while driving

Low latency

Competitive gaming advantage and lag-free immersive experience for videos and music.

Choose Your Earbuds

Release Date

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Chipset SoC

US Qualcomm

TW Airoha

TW Airoha

TW Airoha

CSR

Playtime per Charge

7H

3.5H

3.5H

3.5H

9H

UI Control

Touch Sensor

Touch Sensor

Physical Button

Physical Button

Physical Button

Audio Codec

aptX, AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC

SBC

Noise Cancellation

Quad Mics with cVc 8.0

cVc 8.0

cVc 8.0

cVc 8.0

cVc 6.0

Waterproof Level

IPX7

IPX6

IPX5

IPX5

IPX7

Bluetooth Version

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 4.1

Volume Control

✔

✔

✘

✘

✔

Sound

Aptx Stereo Bass+

Powerful Bass

Powerful Bass

Powerful Bass

Bass+

[Superior Stereo Sound With aptX] Powered by advanced Qualcomm QCC3020 Bluetooth Audio SoC, Custom Graphene-Coated Dynanmic drivers, aptX and AAC (Advanced Audio Codec) compatibility achieves a rock-solid connection delivering ultra accurate HD sound tuned for powerful bass music without dropouts as you unwind and relax

[Quad-Microphones for Phone Call Clarity] Utilizing the latest Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise cancellation & DSP technology and 4 microphones (2 per earbud), Geekee wireless bluetooth earbuds enhance voice pick up and remove background noises-Ideal for phone call user

[IPX7 Waterproof & Sports Secure Fit] With ergonomic design and silicone eartips, wireless headphones securely stay in your ears, feel great to wear and will never fall out. Upgraded Waterproof Rating, 100% prevents ordinary splashing Sweat, water and rain during running, jogging, cycling, driving, hiking, gym exercise and other outdoor sports

[40 Hours Charge On-The-Go with Wireless Charging Case]Get 7 Hours from a single charge, then boost that to 40-Hr with the included charging case. With wireless charging case, it can recharge the earbuds 5 times when they sit on the case