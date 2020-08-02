True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, aptX Lossless CVC Dual Mic Noise Cancelling Clear Voice Call in-Ear Headset IPX7 Waterproof 40H Wireless Charging Case Sports Earphones (Black)

Price: $49.99
(as of Aug 02,2020 12:56:16 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Geekee G650 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with aptX Codec
Incredible Sound Quality
Premium acoustic components that produce incredible sound quality with deep bass and clear treble.
Improved connectivity
Never worry about walking away or losing your connection again.
Stereo & Mono mode
Dual earbuds to create stereo sound to block ambient sound
Right earbud to stay alert while driving
Low latency
Competitive gaming advantage and lag-free immersive experience for videos and music.
Incredible Sound Quality
Improved connectivity
Stereo & Mono mode
Low latency
Choose Your Earbuds
Release Date
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Chipset SoC
US Qualcomm
TW Airoha
TW Airoha
TW Airoha
CSR
Playtime per Charge
7H
3.5H
3.5H
3.5H
9H
UI Control
Touch Sensor
Touch Sensor
Physical Button
Physical Button
Physical Button
Audio Codec
aptX, AAC, SBC
AAC, SBC
AAC, SBC
AAC, SBC
SBC
Noise Cancellation
Quad Mics with cVc 8.0
cVc 8.0
cVc 8.0
cVc 8.0
cVc 6.0
Waterproof Level
IPX7
IPX6
IPX5
IPX5
IPX7
Bluetooth Version
Bluetooth 5.0
Bluetooth 5.0
Bluetooth 5.0
Bluetooth 5.0
Bluetooth 4.1
Volume Control
✔
✔
✘
✘
✔
Sound
Aptx Stereo Bass+
Powerful Bass
Powerful Bass
Powerful Bass
Bass+
[Superior Stereo Sound With aptX] Powered by advanced Qualcomm QCC3020 Bluetooth Audio SoC, Custom Graphene-Coated Dynanmic drivers, aptX and AAC (Advanced Audio Codec) compatibility achieves a rock-solid connection delivering ultra accurate HD sound tuned for powerful bass music without dropouts as you unwind and relax
[Quad-Microphones for Phone Call Clarity] Utilizing the latest Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise cancellation & DSP technology and 4 microphones (2 per earbud), Geekee wireless bluetooth earbuds enhance voice pick up and remove background noises-Ideal for phone call user
[IPX7 Waterproof & Sports Secure Fit] With ergonomic design and silicone eartips, wireless headphones securely stay in your ears, feel great to wear and will never fall out. Upgraded Waterproof Rating, 100% prevents ordinary splashing Sweat, water and rain during running, jogging, cycling, driving, hiking, gym exercise and other outdoor sports
[40 Hours Charge On-The-Go with Wireless Charging Case]Get 7 Hours from a single charge, then boost that to 40-Hr with the included charging case. With wireless charging case, it can recharge the earbuds 5 times when they sit on the case