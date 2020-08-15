True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds 40Hrs Cycle Playtime with Charging Case, Mini in Ear HiFi Stereo Waterproof IPX7 Sport Running Bluetooth Headphones Built-in Mic for Sport/Gym/Work



Attention Please! There is a static sticker on the charging connector at the bottom of the Earbuds. Please tear the static stickers before using the Earbuds.

ONE-STEP LINK TECHNOLOGY



Leading Bluetooth V5.0

Quickly pairing between dual earbuds and stably connect with your devices by using advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

Full-Automatic Pairing

You don’t need any skills to use this earbuds. Just take out the both earbuds from the charging case and they will power on and pair with each other automatically. Then only one step easily enter mobile phone bluetooth setting choose “BS5” to pair the earbuds, and you are ready to immerse in your music world.

Compatible Widely With Bluetooth Devices

Knpaimly BS5 Bluetooth earbuds are compatible with all bluetooth enabled devices of Android / iOS / Windows. IPods, Ipads and Tablet are also supported.

Package Contents:

1 pair of Wireless Earbuds

1x Earbud Charging Case.

1x Type-C Charging Cable.

1x User Manual.

Knpaimly Bluetooth Earbuds Provide 24-hour online .

Premium Sound Quality

BS5 True wireless earbuds with 13mm vibrating diaphragm and HD rendering technology produces incredible sound quality with crystal crisp treble, Experience premium sound quality. You can now enjoy richer music, and when working from home or working out.

Up to 40 Hrs of Listening Time

USB-C Quick Charge technology, 1 hour of battery charging gives you 5 hours of audio. Earbuds can be recharged 6-7 additional times (35 hours) in the charging case. Total play time is up to 40 hours. Feel free to enjoy your music on the go.

Single/Dual Mode

Want to take phone calls with one earbud, There are microphones on both earbuds, so you can take either one for calls. Want to be immersed into music, Simply pick both earbuds as the binaural stereo mode.

Bluetooth 5.0 Technology

Bluetooth 5.0 ensures fast and stable connections Wireless Earbuds, Support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. advanced Chips support full Dual channel audio to Ensures clear phone calls and fast, stable connections. There was no delay during the call.

Smart touch Control

With the touch of a button, control every aspect of the earbuds. Easy operation easily play, pause, skip tracks, take, end calls, Volume + and Volume -, or even wake up your phone’s voice assistant simply by tapping your earbud without having to pick up your phone.

Lightweight and Portable

The earbuds and the charging case are designed to be carried around, comfortable fit for any ear. Each earbuds weighs just 4 g to ensure you enjoy a fatigue-free experience, You can easily place the case in your pocket, allowing you to listen to music in all-day comfort.

Please following the steps as below when only one earbud works:

Here is how to reset BS5 earbuds:

1. Recharge the case and the earbuds (make sure that there is light on the case and the earbuds, otherwise the resetting may not be successful);

2. Clear all “BS5” displayed on your phone or other paired device list;

3. Take out the earbuds from the case and hold the touch control 10 seconds (Voice prompt: Power off) until the LED of both earbuds flashes red One times;

4. Place the earbuds back into the case for 10 seconds.

5. Take the earbuds out of the case and they will pair with each other automatically (both earbuds flashes red and blue)

6. Search Bluetooth devices on your devices and choose “BS5”.

# Smart touch Control usage

Decline Incoming call: click one earbud.

Play/ Pause: Short touch of one earbud.

Pick up/ Hang up phone call: double click one earbud.

Siri: Touch and hold for 2s.

Volume +: Touch 2 times of Left Earbud.

Volume -:Touch 2 times of Right Earbud.

Previous Song: Touch 3 times of Left earbud.

Next Song: Touch 3 times of Right earbud.

# Connectivity Stable And Powerful Stereo Sound

Bluetooth earphones provide stable and seamless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0 enabled, deliver true hi-fi stereo sound, clear mid-range, and a balanced bass and treble performance. Fantastic TWS (True Wireless Stereo) technology makes wireless synchronous connection stereo pairing come true, offers an extended 30 M range(which is farther away than the original other ear buds). They deliver HD audio fine-tuned for a listening experience so crisp and clear you’ll swear you’re listening live.

# One-step Pairing Technology

Super easy to connect as the ear buds headphones wireless are available for a connection whenever they are on unlike the traditional headsets which you have to click the power button to have them ready for connection.

First-time use -take out Knpaimly iPhone wireless headphones from the charging case. Then connect via phone’s Bluetooth menu.

Second-time use – just take out Knpaimly Earbuds from the charging case, they will connect with your mobile phone automatically.

# Multiple Using Modes

Each wireless Bluetooth earphones can work individually or in pair, where one or both earbuds depending on your own needs

1. Share Mode – Give one earbud to your lover/familiar/friend, share your happiness.

2. Single Mode – Each of the twins’ earbuds can be used for single channel mode whenever you need to relax or on lighter duties.

# Comfortable Fit Design

The ergonomic design of the iPhone x earphones can fit your ears comfortably and keep into place to prevent falling. Comfortable material fits perfectly in your ear – no adjustment, no irritation or discomfort. Weighing only 4 g, these truly wireless earbuds have high comfort even if worn for a long time. Same size as air pods. Ergonomic design, secure fit, provides a long time comfortable wearing. With a smooth and sleek appearance, Knpaimly Bluetooth headphones are suitable for any occasion such as training, driving, walking, watching DVD, teleconferencing, etc.

# Long Battery Life

Knpaimly Bluetooth earphones can last 5 hours continuous music playtime when earbuds fully charged. 650mAh charging case to provide an additional 35 hours ‘playtime. Never worry about a power outage when you travel.

【HIGH FIDELITY SOUND】True wireless earbuds with 13mm vibrating diaphragm and HD rendering technology produce truly natural, authentic sound and powerful bass performance sound no matter in calls or in music time, great Hi-Fi music and clear microphone phone calls no matter where you are.Enjoy your music everywhere even in a loud environment.

【 40 HOURS LONG BATTERY LIFE】Don’t worry about low battery anymore. premium battery techonology powers Earbuds for 4-5 hours non-stop listening. And comes with a 650mAh charging case, playtime get boosted to whopping 40 hrs.

【 SMART PAIRING & TOUCH CONTROL】No need to press any buttons, just remove the headset from the Charging Case and the connection will finish through your phone. with feature of touch control technology, helps you get rid of pressing buttons and prevents the buttons hurting your ears.

【IPX7 WATERPROOF & WARRANTY】 Featuring IPX7 waterproof rating, Knpaimly true wireless Earbuds are designed to be used in all weather conditions. This true wireless Bluetooth headphones with perfect waterproof structure and materials are durable enough to withstand daily water, sweat, rain and accident splashes. Note: Knpaimly Bluetooth Earbuds includes a 45 days money-back guarantee & 18-month warranty.