True Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Auto Pairing Wireless Charging Bluetooth Headphones Deep Bass HiFi Stereo Sound Mini in Ear Bluetooth Earphones with Built in Mic and Charging Case for Sports and Running



Price: $49.99 - $39.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 13:27:31 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Digital Power Display

LED Digital Display of the Charging Case Allows You to Know the Remaining Capacity of the Charging Case More Intuitively,Then You Can Know When It is the Best Time To Charge and Discharge it.

Easy Pairing and Earbuds Switch Arbitrarily

The Twins Wireless Earbuds will Pair with Each other When u Open the lid of the Charging Case; After Pair with your Phone Successfully,You Could Use Each Earbud Independently, Power off any one Earbud of them, Won’t Affect the other Earbud’s Using.Don’t need to worry about the pairing problem anymore.

Wireless Charging Compatible

Our Wireless Earbuds Charging Case have a Wireless Charging Function that can be Adapted to Most Devices that Support Wireless Charging.

HiFi Deep Bass Sound

The built-in Premium Speaker and Noise Reduction Technology will Provide an Excellent Listening Experience.Produce Incredible Sound Quality with Deep Bass and Crystal Crisp Treble.

Binaural Stereo Call

HD Binaural Call can Make the Call Much Easier and Hear Much Clearer.

Long Playtime

The Wireless Earbuds can be Used for 5-6 Hours on a Single Charge, The Charging Case Can Charge Earbuds for 2-3 times,Offer up to 20hs Playtime.

Voice Activate

Quick Touch Twice of Any Earbud,You Can Activate the Voice (Like Siri),Then You can Call Anyone,Which is Much More Convenient.

Multifunctionality

Taking into the needs of many customers,our wireless earbuds provide functions such as volume adjustment, music up and down adjustment, etc. to make your use more convenient

Portable Charging Case

The Charging Case Size is only 67*42*30mm,Weight 47.6g.You can Put them into your Pocket, Go Anywhere You Want, No Burden.

【Super Easy Pairing and Switch Arbitrarily】The Twins Wireless Earbuds will Pair with Each other When u Open the lid of the Charging Case; After Pair with your Phone Successfully, You Can Use Each Earbud Independently, Power off any one Earbud of them, Won’t Affect the other Earbud’s Using.

【Long Playtime and Smart Digital Display】The Wireless Earbuds can be Used for 5-6 Hours on a Single Charge, The Charging Case Can Charge Earbuds for 2-3 times, Offer up to 20hs Playtime. LED Digital Display of the Charging Case Allows You to Know the Remaining Capacity of the Charging Case More Intuitively, Then You Can Know When It is the Best Time To Charge and Discharge it.

【Stereo Bass Sound and HD Binaural Call】The built-in Premium Speaker and Noise Reduction Technology will Provide an Excellent Listening Experience. Produce Incredible Sound Quality with Deep Bass and Crystal Crisp Treble. HD Binaural Call can Make the Call Much Easier and Hear Much Clearer.

【Voice Activate】 Our Wireless Earbuds Support Voice Activate (Like Siri), You can Call Anyone you want Which is quite Convenient.