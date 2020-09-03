True size of the prehistoric megalodon shark revealed

The findings were released Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

Researchers informed CNN that the giant shark types would have matured to 18 meters (59 feet) in length and weighed about 48 heaps, which is bigger than any other shark understood to have actually existed and more than two times the size of a terrific white shark.

Its tail would have been as long as 3.85 meters (12.6 feet) and its fin would have stood at 1.62 meters in length (5.3 feet)– the height of a human grownup.

The group had the ability to approximate its size by comparing its teeth with that of contemporary shark types, which, they stated, become grownups in percentage unlike people who are born with much shorter limbs and a bigger head.

This suggests they can approximate the shark’s development curve, based upon that of contemporary types.

Jack Cooper, who has actually simply finished the MSc in Palaeobiology at the University of Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences and led the research study, informed CNN the shark– which lived from 23 million to about 3 million years back– would have fed upon little whales and pinnipeds– which are marine mammals that today consist of seals, …