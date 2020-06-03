Trudeau takes uncomfortably long pause before answering question about Trump and protests – Panorama

Canadian Prime MinisterJustin Trudeau took his candy time — about 20 seconds — to seek out the best phrases to reply a question about President Donald Trump and his name for navy pressure for use in opposition to the widespread anti-racism protests within the United States.
Eventually, Trudeau did muster a solution, Mashable reported.
“We all watch in horror and consternation what’s going on in the United States,” he stated on Tuesday. “It is a time to pull people together but it is a time to listen, to learn what injustices continue despite progress over years and decades.”
Here’s the video of the 20-second pause, which might be even longer than you think about. Seriously, at occasions it looks as if possibly the video feed froze.
