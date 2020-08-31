Trudeau condemns toppling of Canada’s first PM as ‘vandalism’



Montreal’s downtown statue of Sir John A Macdonald was likewise beheaded in 1992





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau states he is “deeply disappointed” by the toppling of the statue of Canada’s first prime minister over the weekend.

He called the act”vandalism”

Activists in Montreal took down the statue of Sir John A Macdonald, who was connected to policies that eliminated lots of native individuals in the late 19th Century.

Video recorded the minute the statue’s head flew off and bounced on to the pavement close by.

On Monday, Mr Trudeau stated that, while he comprehends the “impatience and frustration” of Canadians who have actually handled discrimination, imitates taking down the statue”will not move us ahead as a society”

He stated it must depend on neighborhoods and cities to select how to bear in mind questionable historic figures, not a little group acting unilaterally.

The premier of Quebec and the mayor of Montreal likewise condemned the action by activists.

Mayor Val érie Plante stated it “can not be accepted …