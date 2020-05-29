Trudeau: Canadians watching US unrest and police violence in ‘shock and horror’ | World news

Canadians are watching unrest and police violence in the United States in “shock and horror”, Justin Trudeau stated on Friday – however the prime minister cautioned that his nation additionally has entrenched issues with racism.

The metropolis of Minneapolis has been rocked by a 3rd night time of violent protests over the loss of life of a George Floyd, an unarmed black man, after a white police officer knelt on his neck as he lay on the bottom following arrest.

“Many Canadians of diverse backgrounds are watching, like all Canadians are, the news out of the United States with shock and with horror,” Trudeau instructed reporters at a day by day briefing.

“Anti-black racism – racism – is real. It’s in the United States but it’s also in Canada and we know people are facing systemic discrimination, unconscious bias and anti-black racism every single day,” stated Trudeau, calling on the nation to “stand together in solidarity” towards racial hate. “We have work to do as well in Canada.”

Racial inequities proceed to persist all through the nation – a grim actuality that’s typically throughout interactions with police.

In December 2018, the province of Ontario launched a landmark report that discovered black residents in Toronto – the nation’s largest metropolis – are 20 instances extra more likely to be shot lifeless by the police than white residents.

Last month, 26-year-old D’Andre Campbell was shot lifeless by police inside his own residence, north of Toronto, after Campbell himself referred to as 911.

Earlier this week, the household of Regis Korchinski-Paquet stated a police officer shoved the younger girl over the balcony of the household’s 24th-floor residence, the place she fell to her loss of life. The case is presently beneath investigation by an arms-length oversight physique.

Trudeau’s unprompted remarks marked a notable departure for a pacesetter who has gone to nice lengths to keep away from irritating his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

Canadian prime ministers have historically kept away from discussing political and social turmoil in the US – Canada’s foremost ally and largest buying and selling accomplice.

“Living next to you is in some ways like sleeping with an elephant. No matter how friendly and even-tempered is the beast, if I can call it that, one is affected by every twitch and grunt,”the previous prime minister Pierre Trudeau, the present chief’s father, stated in a 1969 deal with to the US Press Club in Washington.

Justin Trudeau has lengthy spoken about the necessity to deal with racism, however his re-election marketing campaign was marred by footage of him in blackface as a younger man.