Contractors’ organizations that were involved in snow removal but did not respond in time for failing to do so will be punished. Gor Margaryan, head of the Road Maintenance and Operation Department of the Road Department Foundation, said this today in the “Armenpress” press hall, referring to the situation on the roads of the republic due to heavy precipitation.

According to him, the precipitation was so abundant that the contractors cleaning the roads were surprised. “There have been situations when the already cleaned areas were closed again very quickly. Heavy rainfall was not the only problem. They were accompanied by strong winds. And there was a snowstorm in all the regions of the republic. “During that time, all the organizations responsible for cleaning the roads were working with their full resources.”

According to him, there were many difficulties and difficulties in cleaning some roads. “The blizzards were such that in some places we had to close the roads to traffic because the equipment just could not work. “There were difficulties in all regions, but the most difficult situation, due to snowstorms and heavy precipitation, was in Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Lori, Aragatsotn, Gegharkunik regions,” said Gor Margaryan. According to him, the service of interstate and republican highways of the republic is carried out by 33 contractors. “The organizations that failed in their work were mainly the road service organizations in Lori region, which did not react quickly to the situation. According to Gor Margaryan, the Road Department Foundation has registered the gaps, a protocol has been drawn up, and is now monitoring.

According to him, at this moment there are still closed and difficult-to-pass roads. “The Kapan-Tatev road is currently open for passenger vehicles. There are traffic jams and they are escorted to other areas accompanied by the traffic police. Work is underway to make the road passable for trucks as well. Among the accumulated cars are both trucks and tour buses. “There have already been tourist groups that have been accompanied to Yerevan.”

The representative of the “Road Department Foundation” also mentioned that there are crowds of cars with trailers in the Voskevan-Jujevan section, but everything is being done to make it passable within hours. “There have been gatherings for several days in the area called Zanger, but the problem has already been solved there.”

Gor Margaryan urged to travel in these weather conditions in case of urgent need and exclusively with winter tires.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN