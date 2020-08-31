Trucker Bluetooth Headset with Microphone, Vogek Noise Cancelling Mic Wireless Headphones with Charging Base, Clear Hands-Free Comfort-fit Headset for Home Office Online Class PC Call Center Skype



Price: $49.99 - $39.99

(as of Aug 31,2020 13:14:20 UTC – Details)





Dual Device Connection: Pair easily with any two Bluetooth devices at one time, You can switch the usage of the headset from one device to another easily. Roam range up to 30 feet from paired Bluetooth devices, Meet all your needs of calling.

Easy Charging & Long Battery Life: With up to 17 hours of continuous calls and up to 200 hours in standby mode, this Bluetooth headset lets you make reliable wireless calls throughout the day on a single 2 hours quick charge (the charger can be used as car charger, travel charger, computer USB,ect). Moreover, a solid and compact charging cube smartly avoid a cluttered desk.

Lightweight & Comfortable: lightweight wireless headset with memory-foam padding and flexible headband can ensure you focus on your talk with comfortable wearing experience, The microphone is malleable, meaning you can put it on either side of your head.

Hands Free & Worry Free: Hands-free features realizes multitasking like taking phone calls while doing chores, enjoying tea when answering Skype calls, or taking note during Google hangout meetings.