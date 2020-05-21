Truck driver tests positive for coronavirus in Georgia after arriving from Armenia – Panorama

A truck driver visiting Georgia from Armenia has examined positive for the novel coronavirus in Zestafoni municipality.
The driver had been in self-isolation earlier than being recognized with the illness, 1TV.ge reported.
The contaminated particular person has not had contact along with his household.
All contacts of the driver have already been recognized, in keeping with a Georgian official.
He is in steady situation in the intervening time, News Georgia reported.
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: