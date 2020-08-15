Truck driver in crash with school bus helps free trapped students before he collapses

A guy driving a rental truck that clashed with a school bus in Georgia assisted free trapped students before he collapsed and passed away.

Johnathon Grayer, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, was driving a rental truck on Wednesday afternoon when it clashed with the back of a school bus that had actually picked up students to leave, according to an initial examination by the Georgia State Patrol.

Ten students were on the bus at the time of the crash, authorities stated.

Both Grayer and the bus driver helped children get out of the bus after the crash, Georgia State Trooper Shane Copeland informed WSAV, NBC’s affiliatein Savannah He stated video from the bus security electronic camera revealed Grayer raising seats to launch kids trapped below.

Grayer then collapsed and was required to a healthcare facility where he later on passed away of his injuries.

“We’ve had other accidents and tragedies and things like that in the past, but this one… had you shaken the most out of all of them,” Tyler Beach, a Bacon County fire and EMS compliance officer, informed WSAV.

All 10 kids suffered non-life threatening hurts, with 6 required to neighboring healthcare facilities with cuts and damaged bones. The bus driver, Jerry Sweat, was likewise hurt and required to a healthcare facility, WSAV reported.

Gov Brian Kemp reacted to the “terrible news,” in a tweet, stating he was sending out prayers to “the household and liked among the truck driver who lost their …