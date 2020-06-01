Truck driver arrested after driving through protest on Minneapolis freeway

National Guard troopers stand exterior of the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 31, 2020. Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

Soldiers from the Minnesota Army National Guard are armed and carrying ammunition, after the FBI knowledgeable the top of the Minnesota National Guard of a “credible lethal threat,” which straight named that guard.

“We are currently armed, and our soldiers are carrying ammunition. This came upon this result of what I described to Gov. (Tim) Walz as a credible threat to the Minnesota National Guard,” Army Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard informed a information convention Sunday.

Jensen stated the Minnesota National Guard was put on lively responsibility on the request of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey after he made a request to Walz final Wednesday. President Trump falsely indicated in a tweet Sunday that he performed a task in activating the Minnesota National Guard.

Jensen additionally stated that he has requested a army police battalion from one other state however has not requested the Department of Defense for lively responsibility forces. That request continues to be pending, he stated.

Officials from different states talked on the decision in regards to the National Guard deployments. The National Guard stated as of Sunday morning, roughly 5,000 troopers and airmen have been activated in response to civil disturbances in 15 states and the District of Columbia, with one other 2,000 ready to activate if wanted. However, the scenario, the National Guard stated in an announcement, stays fluid and people numbers can change quickly.