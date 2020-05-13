Troye Sivan has taken part in Bon Appetit’s Side-by-Side Chef series, making breakfast

Troye Sivan has participated in Bon Appetit’s Side-by-Side Chef series.

The episode was released earlier today and sees our Troye is making breakfast during being instructed by BA’s Carla Lalli Music – Watch the video below.

Many other guests appeared on that show next to Lalli, such as Elizabeth Olsen, Hailee Steinfeld, Natalie Portman, Ellie Kemper, Alessia Cara, and loads more.

Troye’s earlier published his new song ‘Take Yourself Home’, which was released somehow earlier than he planned as it felt timely.

It saw him fund-raising for WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief venture.

Bon Appétit