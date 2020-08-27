Troy University renames building after John Lewis

The university revealed on Wednesday that its board of trustees voted to relabel Bibb Graves Hall after Lewis and, efficient instantly, the building will now be referred to as John Robert Lewis Hall.

“John Lewis is a towering figure in American history, whose leadership and advocacy for non-violent change have left a lasting legacy for us all,” statedChancellor Dr Jack Hawkins Jr.

“Although Rep Lewis as soon as looked for admission to then Troy State College as a boy and was regretfully overlooked, I am happy to state that he ended up being a good friend to theUniversity He visited our schools numerous times and was an extensive impact on a lot of us. I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for selecting to honor this Pike …