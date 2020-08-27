The university revealed on Wednesday that its board of trustees voted to relabel Bibb Graves Hall after Lewis and, efficient instantly, the building will now be referred to as John Robert Lewis Hall.
David Bibb Graves, the guv of Alabama from 1927 to 1931, was the Grand Cyclops of the Montgomery chapter of the Ku Klux Klan when he took workplace, according to the state’s department of archives and history.
“We are honored that Troy University Board of Trustees and Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. saw it fit to rename one of its signature buildings John Robert Lewis Hall,” the Lewis family said in a statement “We are so proud of this distinction.”
Lewis was offered an honorary doctorate by Troy University in 1989, and he was granted the Hall-Waters Prize in 2006 for his narrative “Walking with the Wind.” The Hall-Waters Prize is provided to individuals “who have made significant contributions to Southern heritage and culture in history, literature or the arts,” according to the university.
“John Lewis is a towering figure in American history, whose leadership and advocacy for non-violent change have left a lasting legacy for us all,” statedChancellor Dr Jack Hawkins Jr.
“Although Rep Lewis as soon as looked for admission to then Troy State College as a boy and was regretfully overlooked, I am happy to state that he ended up being a good friend to theUniversity He visited our schools numerous times and was an extensive impact on a lot of us. I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for selecting to honor this Pike …