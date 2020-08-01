Troy Parrott: Tottenham striker follows in Harry Kane’s footsteps in making Millwall loan switch | Football News





Troy Parrott has actually signed up with Millwall on loan for next season

Troy Parrott has actually signed up with Millwall on loan from Tottenham for the 2020/21 season.

The striker included on 4 events for Spurs last season, making his launching for the club in the shock EFL Cup defeat to League Two Colchester last September.

Parrott, 18, likewise made his Republic of Ireland global launching in 2015, beginning in a 3-1 friendly win versus New Zealand.

“I’m buzzing to get straight into things, I’m really looking forward to it,” Parrott informed millwallfc.co.uk.

“The crowd, the club itself – I’ve heard a great deal of advantages. When I’ve saw video games, the tiniest of things gets them going, and I wish to belong of something like that.

“It’s not difficult to see from the outdoors that all [the fans] are trying to find is somebody to provide 100 percent every video game.”

By making a short-term transfer to Millwall, Parrott follows in the footsteps of Spurs and England captain Harry Kane who likewise took pleasure in a loan spell at the Den as an 18- year-old, throughout the 2nd half of the 2011/12 season.

Kane scored 9 objectives in 27 looks in all competitors throughout his spell with Millwall.

Spurs, on the other hand, have actually been related to a relocation for Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson.

The Cherries are anticipated to look for a cost in excess of ₤20 m to offer Wilson, who is likewise bring in interest from West Ham and Newcastle.

Summer transfer window – essential dates and times

The summer season transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11 pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades in between the Premier League and EFL then ranges from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and throughout Sky Sports‘ digital platforms, consisting of with our committed Transfer Centre blog site.