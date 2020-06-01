Troy Deeney doesn’t train but Watford expect striker to take coronavirus test this week | Football News







Watford striker Troy Deeney didn’t return to coaching on Monday due to being unwell, though not associated to coronavirus.

The Hornets expect the striker to be at coaching on Tuesday, the place he will probably be examined for coronavirus together with the remainder of the squad.

Deeney has up to now opted not to train as a part of the Premier League’s Project Restart due to considerations over the well being of his son, who’s simply 5 months and has had respiratory difficulties.

More follows…