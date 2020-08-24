Trove of 1,000-year-old gold coins unearthed in Israel By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Israeli archaeologist Shahar Krispin counts gold coins, stated by the Israel Antiquities Authority to date to the Abbasid dynasty, after its discovery at a historical site in Central Israel



CENTRAL ISRAEL (Reuters) – Israeli youths have unearthed hundreds of gold coins stored in a clay vessel for more than a thousand years.

The treasure was found onAug 18, the Israel Antiquities Authority stated on Monday, by teens offering at an excavation in main Israel where a brand-new area is prepared to be developed.

“The person who buried this treasure 1,100 years ago must have expected to retrieve it and even secured the vessel with a nail so that it would not move. We can only guess what prevented him from returning to collect this treasure,” stated excavation director Liat Nadav-Ziv

The location it was discovered in housed workshops at the time the treasure was concealed and the identity of the owner is still a secret.

“It was amazing,” stated Oz Cohen, one of the volunteers who discovered the treasure.

“I dug in the ground and when I excavated the soil, saw what looked like very thin leaves. When I looked again I saw these were gold coins. It was really exciting to find such a special and ancient treasure.” …