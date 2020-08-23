Trout card sells for record $3.936 million at auction By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants



A baseball card from Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout’s early years offered for $3.936 million– the greatest cost ever for a sports card.

The 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor card is unique, significant “1/1” and signed byTrout Goldin Auctions put the card up for auction last month with the bidding beginning at $1million The auction concluded Saturday night.

The Angels made Trout their first-round choice,No 25 general, in the 2009 MLB Draft.

The sale of the Trout card breaks the record cost of $3.12 million for a T206 Honus Wagner card almost 4 years earlier.

The Trout card was ranked by Beckett Grading Service as a Mint 9, with the signature verified.

It last traded hands in 2018 when it was offered on eBay (NASDAQ:-RRB- for $400,000, ESPN reported.

Trout, 29, made his launching in the major leagues in 2011 and was American League Rookie of the Year in 2012. He has actually won the AL Most Valuable Player award 3 times and completed second in the ballot 4 times. Heading into action on Sunday, he has a profession.305 batting average with 295 crowning achievement and 201 taken bases.

–Field Level Media