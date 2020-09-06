Trout blasts club-record 300th HR in Angels win By Reuters

15/15 ©Reuters MLB: Game Two-Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels



Jo Adell’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh raised the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-9 win versus the Houston Astros in the opener of their doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

The Astros (21-17) had actually rallied for 3 runs in their half of the seventh to take a 9-7 lead.

Mike Trout struck his 300th crowning achievement with the Angels (15-25) to take control of the franchise profession lead fromTim Salmon Trout likewise doubled two times and drove in 3 runs. Adell struck a game-tying solo homer in the 4th inning, and Justin Upton connected it with a two-run homer in the 5th and doubled in a run in the seventh for Los Angeles.

Kyle Tucker had 3 hits and drove in 3 runs for the Astros, and right-hander Brandon Bielak went 3 2/3 innings, enabling 4 runs and 7 hits. He started out 5 without any strolls.

Angels 7, Astros 6 (Game 2)

Anthony Rendon struck a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to raise Los Angeles to a win versus Houston in the 2nd video game of a doubleheader in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels rallied from two-run deficits in the seventh inning to win both video games of the doubleheader and extend their season-long win streak to 4 …