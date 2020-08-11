Trout, Angels end Athletics’ win streak By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers



Mike Trout homered two times, singled two times and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 10 -9 resurgence triumph over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Trout’s 2nd homer and seventh of the season was available in the bottom of the 8th inning, snapping a 9-9 tie and assisting end Oakland’s nine-game winning streak.

The Angels tracked 9-4 entering into the bottom of the 4th inning prior to rallying with 3 runs in the 4th, 2 in the 6th and one in the 8th. Los Angeles matched its season high with 10 runs and likewise got crowning achievement from Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani amongst their 14 strikes.

Oakland got a huge night from 3rd baseman Matt Chapman, who homered two times, tripled and drove in 6 runs– all in the very first 4 innings. The Angels’ bullpen, nevertheless, locked out the A’s after the 4th.

Phillies 13, Braves 8

Didi Gregorius struck a grand slam, Bryce Harper socked a three-run homer, and host Philadelphia routed Atlanta.

J.T. Realmuto homered and knocked in 3 runs while Roman Quinn (3 hits) and Jean Segura each went deep for thePhillies Philadelphia assembled a minimum of 4 crowning achievement and 10 runs in the very first 2 innings for the very first time in …