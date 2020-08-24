Tropical Storms Marco, Laura put US coastlines on alert

Tropical Storm Marco is damaging Monday– yet it still brings the danger of heavy rain, storm rise, strong winds and twisters as the system moves inland.

Marco is anticipated to move west along the Louisiana and Texas coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Laura is south of Cuba and will move into the Gulf of Mexico tonight. Unlike Marco, where conditions weren’t beneficial for the storm to reinforce, Laura is going to move into really beneficial conditions for reinforcing and will end up being a really unsafe typhoon.

TROPICAL STORM LAURA PROMPTS FLORIDA KEYS FLOOD WATCH

We are still unpredictable about precisely where and when Laura might make landfall, however today it appears the Louisiana and Texas coast — much like with Marco– will require to be on alert.

Heavy rain, strong winds, storm rise and inland flooding from Laura might be lethal. All interests along the Gulf require to view the course of Laura over the next couple of days.

Across the West, wildfire risk is still a huge issue. Smoke is blanketing much of the area and warning cautions are still up for Northern and Central California along with Southern Oregon and Northern Nevada.