Tropical Storm Marco, Tropical Storm Laura take aim at Gulf coast

Tropical Storm Marco is approaching Louisiana for an anticipated landfall around midday Monday.Tropical Storm Laura, on the other hand, is anticipated to move along Cuba’s southern coast throughout the day prior to getting in the Gulf of Mexico and heading towards the very same stretch of U.S. coast later on in the week, probably as a typhoon.Laura triggered the deaths of at least 11 individuals in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, while knocking out power and triggering flooding Sunday.Marco was a typhoon the majority of Sunday, however the National Hurricane Center states its optimum sustained winds reduced after nightfall. The center warns that Marco might still trigger deadly storm rises and hazardous winds along the Gulf Coast.Laura ended up being the 12th called storm of the 2020 Atlantic cyclone season on Friday early morning. Marco ended up being the 13th called storm Friday night and turned into a typhoon on …

