Tropical Storm Marco Forms in the Northwestern Caribbean; A Likely Texas Threat Next Week

Tropical Storm Marco is moving through the northwesternCaribbean

It will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of Mexico this weekend.

This system is then anticipated to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

It is significantly likely this system might impact parts of the northern or western U.S. Gulf Coast.

At what strength it moves ashore along the western Gulf Coast and when stays unsure. Tropical Storm Marco has actually formed and is anticipated to reinforce in the Caribbean and Gulf ofMexico Marco will affect parts of Mexico prior to reaching the western Gulf of Mexico, where it deals with an unpredictable future, however will likely impact parts of the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts next week.

The center of this system is less than 200 miles southeast of Cozumel,Mexico It’s situated well to the west of Tropical Storm Laura, which is a different system tracking through the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Marco is producing extensive showers and thunderstorms in addition to gusty winds in the western Caribbean Sea, periodically covering into the Cayman Islands, western Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Current Information (The red-shaded location represents the possible course of the center of the hurricane. It’s essential to keep in mind that effects (especially heavy rain, high browse, seaside flooding, winds) with any hurricane typically spread out beyond its projection course.

)

This system is moving north-northwest and a reduction in its forward speed is prepared for over the next day …