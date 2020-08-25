Tropical Storm Laura, not yet a hurricane, threatens coastal Texas and Louisiana

Tropical Storm Laura, presently a couple of miles south of Cuba, is anticipated to make landfall in Louisiana and Texas late Wednesday night, bringing flooding rains and possible hurricane risk to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Heavy rain and strong winds are currently on tap for Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands, according to meteorologists. By early Tuesday, Laura is anticipated to get in the Gulf of Mexico, where conditions might permit the storm to “strengthen significantly” into a correct hurricane, according to the Weather Channel.

A hurricane is has optimum continual surface area winds in between 39 mp.h. and 73 m.p.h. It ends up being a hurricane when those winds reach 74 m.p.h.

An Aug 24, 2020 projection for Tropical Storm Laura from the National Hurricane Center. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

How bad could the damage be? It’s prematurely to inform, professionals state. (Here’s the National Hurricane Center’s page for Laura, where you can track the storm’s development.)

The center of the storm is presently anticipated to make landfall near Lake Charles, La., about 140 miles east of Houston and 200 miles west ofNew Orleans (Both of those cities are low-lying and susceptible to flooding, though neither is presently in the storm’s course.)

The states …

