Tropical storm Laura, Hurricane Marco: Double hurricanes possible

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana– Tropical Storm Marco grew to hurricane strength Sunday, one of 2 effective storms marching towards the Gulf Coast and threatening a historical double slam of landfalls within miles of each other.

Louisiana Gov John Bel Edwards asked for a Federal Emergency Declaration from the White House.

“This is unlike anything we have seen, with two hurricanes expected to impact our state nearly back to back,” Edwards stated. “There may not be time to do things like restore lost power between the two storms.”

Edwards stated locals need to be all set to shelter in location for 3 days. He stated the state would choose to utilize hotels instead of basic shelters since of COVID-19 issues.

Accuweather reports that 2 such storms have actually roared throughout the Gulf of Mexico at the exact same time just two times in the past– in September of 1933 and most just recently in June of 1959.

Hurricane Marco had to do with 300 miles south of Louisiana, powering optimal continual winds of 75 miles per hour as it moved to the north-northwest at 14 miles per hour. Marco was advancing a track for landfall in Louisiana on Monday, when it will blast parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama with storm rise, heavy rains and strong winds.

“Wind shear that has prevented Marco from intensifying … will weaken Sunday, allowing for more steady intensification,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller stated.

The National Hurricane Center stated the storm was then anticipated to hook westward and perhaps reach Texas as a.