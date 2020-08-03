Tropical Storm Isaias will likely hit land as a hurricane; Grand Strand area under warning | Hurricane Wire

Isaias continued its crawl up the coast from Florida as a tropical storm on Monday morning, staying relatively weak even as meteorologists predicted it would make landfall in the Carolinas as a Category 1 hurricane.

As of 2 p.m., the storm was headed north off the coast of Georgia at 13 mph, with sustained winds at 70 mph. It was 115 miles south of Charleston and 180 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach.

The National Hurricane Center predicted Isaias would make landfall as a hurricane Monday night. South Santee River up to Surf City in North Carolina is under a hurricane warning, and hurricane conditions are expected in coastal Horry County by this evening. The situation is favorable for tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

The storm is forecast to strengthen in the afternoon or early evening before it reaches the coast of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina, after which it will slowly weaken.

“It’s going to be a teetering thing … a strong storm or really weak…