Tropical Storm Isaias Triggers Tornadoes; Strong Winds Leaving Damage In Its Wake – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Isaias moved out of Maryland early Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind storm damage and power outages in its wake.

One person died as a result of the storm when a tree fell on a moving car in St. Mary’s County.

The storm brought strong winds and heavy rains across the state, triggering tornado warnings and watches — that have since been canceled — but not before several tornadoes were reported around the state.

One tornado touched down in Mardela Springs in Wicomico County, uprooting a home just after 6 a.m. A second tornado touched down just north of Girdletree, Maryland, at 7:20 a.m.

RELATED STORIES:

Officials around Maryland warned residents about flash flooding and asked motorists to stay off the roads.

In Cecil County, crews had to rescue people from their cars in North East. Flooding was also reported in Perryville, Elkton and Rising Sun.

Trees were reported down around Maryland and waters rose in waterways, like the Jones Falls in Baltimore, as heavy rains fell, but most areas were largely spared from major flooding. Ellicott City, where the historic Main Street significantly flooded twice in recent years, was also spared from any major damage.