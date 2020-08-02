Tropical Storm Isaias Sputtering in Bahamas, Will Approach Florida Overnight, Then Race Up East Coast

Conditions in Florida are gradually weakening in Florida.

Tropical storm conditions are anticipated Sunday in South Florida.

Then scrape up the Florida coast through Monday early morning.

It will then head for the Carolinas later on Monday and Monday night as a hurricane.

The hurricane will then race through the Northeast Tuesday into Wednesday. Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) is proceeding its method to Florida’s East Coast, now as a hurricane, prior to tracking up the East Coast as far north as New England in the very first half of the week ahead.

Winds have actually reduced somewhat in Isaias because Saturday afternoon as the storm battles with dry air and wind shear, and attempts to recuperate from interaction with the Bahamas’ AndrosIsland

Watches, Warnings and Current Conditions

A typhoon caution is in impact from Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia County Line inFlorida A typhoon caution implies that cyclone conditions are anticipated within the caution location within 36 hours.

Hurricane cautions continue in the Northwest Bahamas, consisting of Grand Bahama.

Tropical storm cautions are in impact from the northern Florida Keys to Boca Raton and inland/north to Orlando, Florida, consisting of LakeOkeechobee They likewise extend from the Volusia-Flagler County line to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

A hurricane watch has actually been extended northward to the South Santee River in South Carolina, and continues to extend southward to Ponte Vedra Beach, …