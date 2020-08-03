Tropical Storm Isaias on track to impact the Carolinas late Monday

Now seaside neighborhoods in the Carolinas might be in the track of the storm, with harmful storm rise of 2 to 4 feet above ground level possible from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Isaias is anticipated to be “near hurricane strength when it reaches the Carolinas” late Monday, the most current alert from the National Hurricane Center said , keeping in mind that “there is little difference between a strong tropical storm or a category 1 hurricane, in terms of impacts.”

