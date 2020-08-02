Tropical Storm Isaias nears coronavirus-hit Florida

Florida is getting ready for Tropical Storm Isaias which is anticipated to strike the United States state in the futureSunday

.

Isaias, the ninth called storm of 2020, was reduced from a typhoon to a hurricane after damaging the Turks & & Caicos Islands and the Bahamas.

“Don’t be fooled by the downgrade,” Governor Ron DeSantis alerted homeowners. State authorities have actually opened shelters and closed beaches and parks.

Florida is among the US states worst struck by the coronavirus pandemic.

It has actually taped more than 480,000 coronavirus cases, the 2nd greatest variety of all US states after California, which has double the population.

Coronavirus screening centres are being briefly shut and there are worries the typhoon might strike retirement home currently severely impacted by the Covid-19 infection.

How did Florida get so severely struck by Covid-19?

How has Florida been impacted up until now?

Early bands of heavy rain lashed the state’s Atlantic coast early on Sunday early morning. The storm is now continuing along the coast with winds gusting approximately 110 km/hour (68 miles per hour).

A voluntary evacuation order remains in location for individuals residing in mobile or made …