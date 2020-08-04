Tropical Storm Isaias lashes the US East Coast

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at an interview at the South Street Seaport about city preparations for hurricane Isaias on Monday, August 3. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is alerting homeowners to take preventative measures as the city gets ready for heavy rain, high winds and flooding prospective in addition to a danger of twisters.

The mayor stated his essential message is “everyone take this very seriously.”

The storm has actually moved to the west which suggests the greatest wind band will track right over New York City according to Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell.

The city will experience continual 45-55 miles per hour, which is up 10 miles per hour from forecasts Monday, and there are still gusts approximately 70 miles per hour anticipated in between midday and 5 p.m. ET today.

While a twister watch has actually been released up until 4 p.m. ET, Criswell stated it’s most likely twister cautions will be released and individuals ought to look for instant cover far from window and relocate to lower floorings. If you remain in a high increase, which prevail in parts of the city, go towards the within a structure. People needs to not utilize elevators.

“That is such a rarity here in New York City,” the mayor statedTuesday “It is something to worry about.”

Coastal flood cautions have actually been released for Staten Island, Brooklyn and southern Queens and seaside flood advisories released for Manhattan and the Bronx.

Areas which frequently see tidal flooding on roadways might see one to 2 feet of …