Tropical Storm Isaias gains speed as it leaves Florida, forecast landfall in Carolinas

By
Jackson Delong
-

The 2020 cyclone season currently has actually seen 7 hurricanes: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, plus Hurricane Hanna, which struck Texas last weekend, and nowIsaias The next called storms would be Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR