Tropical Storm Isaias could hit the Carolinas at near-hurricane strength

Tropical Storm Isaias damaged Florida’s east coast with heavy rains Sunday and is now on track to be at near hurricane strength when it reaches the Carolinas.

As of 11: 00 p.m., the National Hurricane Center in Miami stated the storm lay about 50 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Fla., and 365 miles south of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Maximum continual winds have actually increased a little to 70 miles per hour as it continues to move north-northwest at a speed of 9 miles per hour.

“Isaias is expected to be at near hurricane strength when it reaches the coast of northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina on Monday night, and strong tropical force winds are likely with hurricane conditions in the Hurricane Watch area.” the NHC stated.

ISAIAS STRENGTHENS SLIGHTLY AS IT CRAWLS UP FLORIDA COAST

The NHS stated there was risk of “life-threatening” storm rise from Edisto Beach S.C. to Cape Fear, N.C. Those locations could see the water increase in between 2 to 4 feet above ground level. Life- threatening storm rise is possible along the North Carolina coast from Cape Fear to Duck.

Residents in those locations are encouraged to follow standards from regional emergency situation authorities.

The storm was damaged from a cyclone to a hurricane Saturday afternoon however it still brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida’s Atlantic coast. Areas along Florida’s eastern coast will see high winds and rain, however absolutely nothing that ought to trigger significant damage, stated Fox News Chief Meteorologist Rick Reichmuth on “Fox & Friends…