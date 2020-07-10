Tropical Storm Fay is soaking the US Northeast and is expected to make landfall Friday or overnight

As of 8 a.m., Fay’s center was about 90 miles south of Cape May, New Jersey, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, moving north, the National Weather Service said.

Rain and wind will affect major US cities — including Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York — at numerous points Friday, CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers said.

About two to some inches associated with rain, together with isolated numbers of around seven inches, are usually forecast , getting a probability of flash water damage from seaside Maryland and Delaware directly into southern New England about Friday.

Also, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph might hit areas of the coastline, and seaside erosion may also be a concern.

A hurricane warning continues to be issued regarding the shorelines of Delaware, New Jersey, New York — which include New York City and Long Island — Connecticut and portion of Rhode Island. The alert means that hurricane conditions, which include sustained wind gusts of no less than 39 your, are expected somewhere within just the alert area. Landfall — expected to be more than New Jersey — might happen from past due Friday mid-day to someday overnight. “We’re going to see some trees down. We’re going to see some power lines down. Probably a little bit of beach erosion, and that heavy, heavy rainfall,” Myers said. Fay’s path: Track the storm’s location By 9 a new.m., the barrier peninsula community associated with Ocean City, Maryland, experienced received a lot more than 4 ins of rainfall in about three hours. Fay created off North Carolina’s coastline Thursday. It is the earliest hurricane that commences with an “F” on document. The earlier record has been set on July 21, 2005. “Around 6 o’clock tonight, that will be the worst weather you get in New York City. By 11 o’clock … that weather gets into Boston, Connecticut, all the way through New Hampshire and Vermont,” Myers stated.

CNN’s Judson Jones added to this specific report.

