Tropical Storm Fay forms and will likely make landfall in the Northeast Friday

Fay is the earliest tropical storm that begins with an “F” on record. The previous record was set on July 21, 2005.

The storm is located about 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Fay will move up the Eastern Seaboard over the next 24 to 48 hours, likely making landfall between New Jersey and Long Island late Friday.

“We’ve been watching the center of this system move across Georgia and the Carolinas for a few days now,” CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward says. “As the center moves offshore of North Carolina and hugs the coast, it will be able to tap into the warm waters of the Gulf Stream and could strengthen slightly.”

“A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Cape May, New Jersey northward to Watch Hill, Rhode Island, including Long Island and Long Island Sound,” the National Hurricane Center said.