Tropical Storm Edouard could form in the Atlantic this week

Tropical Depression Five formed in the Atlantic late Saturday morning. Sunday morning it passed 70 miles north of Bermuda bringing rain and gusty winds to the region.

The official forecast has the depression tracking into the open Atlantic and potentially strengthening right into a tropical storm over the next 12 to 24 hours.

If Tropical Depression Five strengthens into a tropical storm it might be named Edouard. “If it gets named, it’ll be the earliest fifth Atlantic named storm formation on record, said Phil Klotzbach a research scientist at Colorado State University. “(The) current earliest fifth named storm formation on record in the Atlantic is Emily on July 12 in 2005.”