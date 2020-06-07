Tropical Storm Cristobal will make landfall today

Tropical Storm Cristobal currently has sustained winds of 50 mph since it continues to approach the Gulf Coast. Cristobal is expected to maintain tropical storm strength through landfall afterwards Sunday.

As for Cristobal’s landfall location, virtually all models come in alignment and expect that time to fall somewhere between Marsh Island to Slidell, Louisiana. But this does not imply that locations outside this area need not give consideration. Tropical storm warnings are posted for much of the Louisiana coastline, Mississippi, Alabama and portions of the Florida panhandle.

“Do NOT focus on the center as impacts will occur outside of the cone, especially east of the center,” the National Weather Service in Mobile said on the website. “Heavy rainfall of 4-6″ with higher amounts as much as 10″ possible for coastal Alabama and southeast Mississippi.”

Flooding will function as biggest concern Regardless of where the storm makes landfall, impacts will be felt hundreds of miles away. Neighboring states to the east such as Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, even the Carolinas will each pick up a few inches of rain in a short period of time which may trigger flash flooding. Widespread rainfall over the coast will likely be in the 5-10 inch range, with some areas picking right up at least a foot total. These numbers alone will be impressive and cause flooding, but the problem for some of those states is that they have been dealing with extortionate rains for the past month, so the ground is already saturated. This will exacerbate the flooding concern for states like Louisiana, Arkansas, and Florida, that have already received at least 8-10 inches in only the last 30 days. Once the storm makes landfall it will continue steadily to progress northward into states like Iowa and Wisconsin that rarely see tropical systems within their backyard. While the storm will somewhat weaken once it makes it that far north, it will nevertheless be able to produce several inches of rain for cities like Madison and Oshkosh, Wisconsin, along with Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, Iowa. Tornadoes likely over the Gulf Coast Another concern is the prospect of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Slight Risk” for the coastal parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. A “Marginal Risk” has additionally been issued and encompasses the slight risk along with portions of coastal Alabama and the Florida panhandle. “Tropical storms like Cristobal can still be prolific tornado producers, especially when making landfall on the Gulf Coast,” said CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller. “Landfalling tropical systems from the Gulf of Mexico produce more tornadoes than their counterparts making landfall along the Atlantic coast, largely because the right-front quadrant (where most tornadoes are found) is located completely onshore.” In Florida yesterday there were 6 tornado reports, including the one that hit near downtown Orlando. At least three domiciles were somewhat impacted by storm activity, in accordance with a city spokesperson. For an occasion, SeaWorld and Universal Studios were under a tornado warning and a funnel cloud was sighted.

