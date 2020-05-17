Tropical Storm Arthur forms in the Atlantic

Two US Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane are scheduled to analyze this method on Sunday to find out how organized the storm is and whether or not or not it’s intensifying.

Rip currents will probably be the fundamental concern in the quick time period for areas of northeastern Florida via North Carolina coast.

“Interests near the North Carolina coast should closely monitor the progress of this system, as it could produce gusty winds and heavy rains there on Monday,” says the National Hurricane Center. Currently, tropical storm warnings are in impact from Surf City to Duck, North Carolina. A tropical storm warning implies that tropical storm circumstances are anticipated inside the subsequent 36 hours.

Warm Gulf Stream Waters