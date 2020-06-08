Tropical Depression Cristobal threatens Louisiana with flooding and storm surge

The center of the storm is situated about 40 miles north of Baton Rouge with maximum sustained winds of 35mph, in line with the National Hurricane Center.

Storm surge warnings remain in effect from the mouth of the Mississippi River towards Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Borgne.

The storm will dump heavy rain that could result in flash flooding, mainly throughout the Mississippi River Valley in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Life-threatening storm surges could occur in parts of Mississippi and Louisiana. Storm surges occur when rising water moves inland from the coast, potentially causing injury and injury to property.

“A storm surge is a major threat, and it’s the number one killer in tropical storms like this,” CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.

New Orleans issued a voluntary evacuation order Sunday afternoon aswell for areas outside the levee system.

“The earliest calendar year landfalling named storm in Louisiana on record (since 1851) is Tropical Storm Arlene on May 30, 1959,” Phil Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University, said on Twitter. “The 2nd earliest landfalling named storms in LA are unnamed tropical storms in 1912 & 1956 on June 13.”

That means Cristobal is the second-earliest named storm to produce landfall in Louisiana since records have already been kept, that he said.

Tropical storm warnings had been posted for a lot of the Louisiana coastline, Mississippi, Alabama and portions of the Florida panhandle.

“Do NOT focus on the center as impacts will occur outside of the cone, especially east of the center,” the National Weather Service in Mobile said on the website. “Heavy rainfall of 4-6″ with higher amounts around 10″ possible for coastal Alabama and southeast Mississippi.”

Flooding would be the biggest concern

Impacts from the storm’s landfall will be felt hundreds of miles away. Neighboring states to the east such as Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, even the Carolinas will grab several inches of rain in a brief period of time which could trigger flash flooding.

Widespread rainfall along the coast will likely be in the 5-10 inch range, with some areas picking right on up at least a foot total. These numbers alone could be impressive and cause flooding, but the problem for some of the states is that they have been dealing with excessive rains for yesteryear month, and so the ground has already been saturated. This will exacerbate the flooding concern for states like Louisiana, Arkansas, and Florida, which have already received at the very least 8-10 inches in just the past 30 days.

The storm will continue steadily to progress northward into states including Iowa and Wisconsin that rarely see tropical systems within their backyard. While the storm will somewhat weaken once it makes it that far north, it’s going to still be in a position to produce a few inches of rain for cities like Madison and Oshkosh, Wisconsin, as well as Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, Iowa.

In addition to most Gulf Coast states, Arkansas and Missouri may also be under flood watches in preparation for heavy rainfall to those states within the next 72 hours.

Tornadoes likely along the Gulf Coast

Another concern is the possibility of severe weather. Tornadoes and water spouts — funnel-shaped clouds over water — have been reported in the southeast.

“We’re seeing not just the significant storm surge, but tornadoes,” CNN Meteorologist Tom Sater said. “Numerous water spouts have been making their way over toward land.”

The first Tornado Watch of your day was issued around 9 a.m. CT Sunday, which includes the coastal parts of Mississippi and Alabama and is valid until 5 p.m.

In Florida Saturday there have been seven tornado reports, including one that hit near downtown Orlando. At least three homes were significantly influenced by storm activity, according to a city spokesperson.

For an occasion, SeaWorld and Universal Studios were under a tornado warning and a funnel cloud was sighted.

“Tropical storms like Cristobal can still be prolific tornado producers, especially when making landfall on the Gulf Coast,” said CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller. “Landfalling tropical systems from the Gulf of Mexico produce more tornadoes than their counterparts making landfall along the Atlantic coast, largely because the right-front quadrant (where most tornadoes are found) is located completely onshore.”