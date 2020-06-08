Tropical Depression Cristobal moves inland, but the flooding threat is far from over

The flooding threat will be a huge concern all through the next two to three days. Flood watches and warnings stretch for a thousand miles — from the Gulf Coast, all the way up to Wisconsin — you need to include more than 15 million people.
According to the National Hurricane Center, “flash flooding, and new and renewed river flooding is possible, especially where heavier rainfall occurs over portions of the Gulf Coast through the Mississippi River valley.”
The greatest threats for flash floods will be over the next 24 hours in the lower Mississippi River valley and stretching up through the Ozarks in Arkansas and Missouri. Some of those areas could see 10 inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to 15 inches, in accordance with the National Hurricane Center. Many times the rainbands produced by tropical systems will set up over the same area — causing continuous rain all day — causing life-threatening flash flooding.
“Inland flooding has resulted in more deaths in the past 30 years from hurricanes and tropical storms in the US than any other threat. Though wind speeds and storm surge are important, and get a lot of the headlines, flash flooding from intense rainfall associated with the storm’s rainbands impact for more people and stretch over a much larger area,” said CNN Meteorologist, Brandon Miller.
Cristobal will be able to allow it to be farther northward in the next 24 to 36 hours than most landfalling tropical systems are able to go without being absorbed by still another nontropical weather system. This is as a result of a ridge of ruthless over the central US, allowing Cristobal to move well inland while maintaining its tropical status.
Cristobal will lose its tropical characteristics over the next few days since it interacts by having an advancing cold front in the Upper Midwest. Miller said. “The winds will actually increase again, even though the storm will no longer be ‘tropical.’ Winds could gust as high as 50 mph for parts of the Great Lakes and into Canada by the middle of the week. So while Cristobal will no longer be a tropical storm, it will still be a formidable one.”
Cristobal made landfall on Sunday evening around 5 p.m. local time, between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Grand Isle, Louisiana.