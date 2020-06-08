Tropical Depression Cristobal moves inland, but the flooding threat is far from over

The flooding threat will be a huge concern all through the next two to three days. Flood watches and warnings stretch for a thousand miles — from the Gulf Coast, all the way up to Wisconsin — you need to include more than 15 million people.

According to the National Hurricane Center, “flash flooding, and new and renewed river flooding is possible, especially where heavier rainfall occurs over portions of the Gulf Coast through the Mississippi River valley.”

The greatest threats for flash floods will be over the next 24 hours in the lower Mississippi River valley and stretching up through the Ozarks in Arkansas and Missouri. Some of those areas could see 10 inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to 15 inches, in accordance with the National Hurricane Center. Many times the rainbands produced by tropical systems will set up over the same area — causing continuous rain all day — causing life-threatening flash flooding.