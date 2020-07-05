Tropical Depression 5 accelerates away from Bermuda, may become next tropical storm

The system has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, with higher gusts.

CORONAVIRUS AND HURRICANE SEASON: HERE’S WHY THE RED CROSS SAYS NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE

According to forecasters at the NHC, the machine could become a tropical storm through the day on Sunday or to the evening hours before learning to be a post-tropical system on Monday.

If the machine does become a tropical storm, it’ll have the name “Edouard.”

“Little change in strength is forecast today,” the NHC said.

The system is bringing gusty winds in and around Bermuda, which should decrease through the afternoon.

Showers linked to the system may bring up to 3 inches of rain to Bermuda, but also decrease through the afternoon.

The storm is continuing to maneuver out to the Atlantic, away from any land.

WITH STORMS IN MAY, FLORIDA LAWMAKER WANTS A LONGER HURRICANE SEASON

If Edouard does form from this system, it’ll continue the above-average activity that forecasters have been calling for this hurricane season.

Two tropical storms in May and one in early June impacted the Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Midwest. A fourth system, Dolly, formed out at sea last month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

There are as many as 13 to 19 named storms predicted during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said last month.

Six to 10 of the could become hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or more, and three to six may even become major hurricanes, capable of inflicting devastating damage.

This forecast is well above the averages of 12 named tropical storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes during the summer season.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.